BJP steadily gaining in Delhi, will win 46-52 seats: Bidhuri

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who is contesting against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji, claimed on Thursday that his party is steadily gaining in the Delhi polls and will win anywhere between 46 and 52 seats in the 70-member assembly.

Advertisment

Rejecting Atishi's allegations of intimidation against Aam Aadmi Party workers, he said her charge was borne out of people's visible frustration with her as she has done "nothing" in her constituency.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has been fully exposed, and the BJP is steadily rising. We will win anywhere between 46-52 seats," he told PTI.

Bidhuri described Atishi as an "accidental CM" who got the post due to the arrest of Kejriwal and his confidant Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister.

Advertisment

Kejriwal was forced to resign due to the Supreme Court's bail conditions, he claimed, and Atishi was picked to replace him under compulsion.

Bidhuri, a former three-term MLA and two-term Lok Sabha member, alleged that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal speaks lies on every issue, be it water or electricity, and now stands exposed.

One of the more visible faces of Delhi BJP who is also known for controversial utterances during his long political career that forced him to apologise a few times, he claimed that he aspires for no position in case of his party forming the government in Delhi.

Advertisment

"The party has given me a lot. Our party's parliamentary board, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will decide who will be the BJP's choice for chief minister," he said. PTI DR KR ZMN