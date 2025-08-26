BJP stealing votes, jobs, citizenship of people, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

Madhubani (Bihar), Aug 26 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the BJP of stealing votes, jobs and citizenship of people, and asked them to be remain alert.

She joined her brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

“People must remain alert as BJP leaders are stealing their votes, employment and citizenship," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged in a rally at Madhubani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed during Lok Sabha polls that Congress leaders would steal your cattle, but the BJP is indulging in vote chori, she claimed. PTI PKD NN