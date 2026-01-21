BJP steps up Bengaluru civic body poll preparation, appoints election in-charges

Bengaluru, Jan 21 (PTI) The BJP has announced the appointment of its election in-charges for the forthcoming Greater Bengaluru Authority civic polls.

Elections to the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will be held after May 25 with ballot papers instead of EVMs.

In a statement dated January 20, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said party president Nitin Nabin had appointed Ram Madhav as election in-charge, with Satish Poonia and Sanjay Upadhyay as election co-incharges.

Sharing the information on his 'X' handle on Wednesday, Madhav said the BJP has begun preparations for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections and described the civic polls as a major political battle.

In the same post, Madhav also congratulated Nitin Nabin on assuming charge as the BJP national president.

Madhav, a former BJP national general secretary, said local body polls are decided on grassroots issues and organisational strength, and asserted that the party would work collectively to secure a win in the elections.

"Grateful to him for assigning me the responsibility of Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) elections scheduled for May 2026," the BJP leader said in the post.

Underlining the political significance of the civic body polls, Madhav said, "BBMP is very prestigious because it is a conglomerate of five corporations that include several towns and more than 120 villages besides the city of Bengaluru." With over nine million voters and 369 wards, the contest would be "no less than an assembly battle for the state", he added.