BJP still talks about Cong rule, little about its own achievements: Hooda

Chandigarh, Nov 14 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda hit out at the ruling BJP in Haryana on Thursday, saying its leaders still keep talking about the grand old party's regime in the state and little about their own achievements over the last 10 years.

Participating in a discussion on the governor's address in the Assembly, the former chief minister said, "The BJP, even today, is talking about the 10-year rule of our government and little about its own achievements. What has it done during its 10-year rule, what does it intend to do now -- it should talk about that.

"It should talk about its own achievements. It keeps talking about 'kharchi', 'parchi', which it does to hide its own shortcomings," Hooda said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) often attacks the Congress, alleging that the "kharchi-parchi" system prevailed during the previous government in the state led by Hooda, when jobs were given on the basis of favouritism and corruption.

Hooda alleged that 19 paper-leak incidents took place during the BJP rule in Haryana while several scams were also perpetrated.

"They also raise the 'parivarvad' (dynasty) issue.... I am proud of my legacy. My father (late Ranbir Singh) went to jail multiple times during the freedom struggle. He was a parliamentarian...," Hooda said.

The former chief minister also dismissed the charge of regional bias, which is often levelled against his government by the BJP.

On the leaders of the saffron party slamming the previous government headed by him on the issue of land deals, Hooda said let them name the land that was handed over to builders by his government.

He talked about several projects that came up in the state during the Congress rule, including in the education, health and energy sectors.

He said these projects were launched across the state and were not limited to one region.

Hooda said the government boasts that it is procuring 24 crops at the minimum support price (MSP).

"The chief minister said before the (Assembly) polls that paddy will be procured at Rs 3,100 per quintal, but that promise has not been kept.

"What is the condition of schools and hospitals? There is a shortage of teachers and doctors there," the 77-year-old Congress leader said.

"When the BJP claims that it has have given thousands of government jobs, then why are two lakh sanctioned posts lying vacant?" he asked. PTI SUN RC