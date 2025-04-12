BJP stoking communal tension after Waqf bill passage: TMC's Derek O'Brien

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Trinamool Congress Leader Derek O'Brien Saturday accused the BJP of stoking communal tension across the country after the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and termed it a "classic playbook of the BJP-RSS".

On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament earlier that week after heated debates in both Houses. Multiple entities have moved the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the legislation.

In a post on X, the TMC Parliamentary Party leader in the Rajya Sabha said, "The BJP passed the Waqf Bill in the dead of night in Parliament. And after that, they have been busy stoking fires of communalism across various states. "This is the classic playbook of the BJP-RSS." He also alleged that the media have been portraying state governments as "villains".

O'Brien's comments come against the backdrop of violence in West Bengal against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. So far, 118 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district on Friday.

A man and his son were killed in Murshidabad district following violent clashes allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, an IPS officer said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in West Bengal. "Remember, we did not make the law over which many are agitated. The law was made by the Central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the Central government," she said in a post on X.

"We have made our position clear on this matter -- we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about?" Banerjee posed.