BJP 'stole' 10 elected state govts by using ED, CBI: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the BJP "stole" 10 elected state governments by misusing the central investigating agencies, the ED and CBI.

Speaking in the Delhi assembly during a short duration discussion on the "misuse" of investigative agencies, the former Delhi chief minister targeted the BJP.

"From March 2016 to March 2024, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi tried to topple 13 state governments 15 times. Out of that, he succeeded in toppling 10 governments. These governments were not toppled, rather these governments were stolen," he charged.

Kejriwal alleged that Maharashtra politicians like Ajit Pawar, Pratap Sarnaik and Hasan Muhrif faced corruption cases but which were dropped when they either joined the BJP or supported its government by breaking away from their parent party.

The former Delhi chief minister also attacked the BJP over its relations with the RSS. He said "Sangh pracharaks" give their whole lives to the RSS ideology and asked what they get in return.

"I pity the RSS people. They have given their whole lives to the RSS but they do not get tickets. Now the RSS people only spread the mats, sometimes for the BJP and sometimes for the leaders from the NCP and the Shiv Sena," Kejriwal said.

The AAP supremo said four-five days ago, he wrote a letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and asked that the leaders who were earlier called corrupt by Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP are now being included in their party.

"Does the RSS chief agree with this? Do the BJP people feel even a little ashamed?" he said.

Hitting out at Modi, Kejriwal said the prime minister has collected 25 "nagine" (precious stones) from all the parties and who include Ajit Pawar, Hemant Biswa Sarma, Praful Patel, Pratap Sarnaik, Hasan Mushrif, Bhagwna Gavali, Shubhendu Adhikari and Navin Jindal.

Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said he is addressing the house after being in jail for 19 months.

"I am here because there is rule of law in the country. I would have perished in the jail if there were rule of the BJP in the country," Sisodia said.

"Am I a terrorist or a drug mafia? Is Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist or a drug mafia?" he asked.

Sisodia alleged that the BJP misused agencies to file 50 cases against Kejriwal and 12 against him and other leaders. But all these cases will be rejected, he claimed.

The BJP should apologise for betraying the country by misusing the ED and CBI, he said.

While speaking for the first time after becoming the chief minister of Delhi, Atishi said AAP's leader Arvind Kejriwal is holy and non-corruptible.

"Kejriwal gave free electricity and water to the people of Delhi, gave them excellent schools and hospitals, gave free bus travel to women, and gave free pilgrimage facilities to the elderly, yet Delhi's budget is in profit," Atishi said.

This happened because Kejriwal is extremely honest and knows how to work, she added.

The Delhi chief minister attacked the BJP and said they have governments in 22 states but they neither provided free electricity and water nor schools and hospitals in a single state and yet their governments run in losses.

The BJP could not build schools and hospitals like the AAP in any other state and, therefore, they filed fake cases through the ED and CBI to defame Kejriwal, she added.