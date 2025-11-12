BJP stole votes to come to power everywhere: Rajasthan Congress leader

Jaipur, Nov 12 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of "stealing votes" to come to power across the country.

Addressing a meeting at the party's state headquarters here, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Govind Singh Dotasra alleged that the BJP was capturing governments by manipulating the electoral process.

He said that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had already exposed the "vote theft" by the BJP in the Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections, as well as the Lok Sabha polls.

Dotasra claimed that the Election Commission colluded with the BJP in the alleged theft.

"The large-scale denial of voting rights to the poor, Dalits, and minorities in Bihar is clear evidence that the BJP, through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), is depriving Congress supporters of their right to vote," he said.

Dotasra said that the Congress has appointed booth-level agents (BLAs) at all 52,439 polling booths across Rajasthan.

"These BLAs have been directed to actively participate in the SIR process to ensure that no voter is deprived of their voting rights," he said.

Dotasra said that under the party's "Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod" campaign, more than 15 lakh have pledged support from Rajasthan alone.

The meeting was also addressed by former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, and Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot.