BJP striving to win majority of 17 LS seats in T'gana: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said his party is striving to win a majority of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, including the Hyderabad constituency held by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, in the coming parliament elections.

Reddy, who visited Ameerpet village in Ranga Reddy district here as part of BJP's 'Gaon Chalo' (go to villages) campaign said the party has undertaken the programmme in about 12,000 villages in the state.

The BJP is getting an encouraging response from people in Telangana in support of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

"I am fully confident that we will give tough contest in 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. We are making efforts to take on AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad parliamentary constituency. In the recent assembly polls, our voting percentage increased considerably in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency and the Majlis (AIMIM) vote percentage has declined," he told reporters.

In the last Lok Sabha election, the BJP won four out of the 17 seats in Telangana.

Elaborating about the 'Gaon Chalo' campaign, Reddy, who is also union minister, said the BJP activists will stay for 24 hours in about 12,000 villages, meet people from all sections of society and would make efforts to secure their support by explaining to them as to why the PM Modi's leadership is required for the country once again.

Reddy said many voters, during the recent Telangana assembly polls, expressed their support for BJP and Modi's leadership in the Lok Sabha elections.

With the consecration of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, all sections of society, especially women and youth, are coming forward to support the BJP, he claimed.

During his visit to the Ameerpet village, Reddy interacted with self-help groups (SHG) women, farmers and youth, a release said.

When farmers told him that fertilisers are being sold at a price higher than what is printed on the bag, he spoke to the state agriculture secretary and asked him to ensure that the dealers follow the prices mentioned, it added.