BJP strongly supports SIR across country, those 'nurturing infiltrators' hurt by it: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The BJP strongly supports the implementation of a special intensive review (SIR) of the electoral rolls across the country and the removal of names of all "infiltrators" from the voter list, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

Slamming opposition parties, Shah said those who try to create vote banks "by nurturing infiltrators" are hurt by the implementation of the SIR. He further accused the RJD and the Congress of indulging in "politics of polarisation" on the issue.

"BJP strongly supports the implementation of the SIR across the country and removal of every infiltrator from the voters' list," the senior BJP leader said during a conversation with the Editor-in-Chief of Hindustan, Shashi Shekhar at an event.

"Those who try to create a vote bank by nurturing infiltrators are hurt by the SIR," he said at the 'Hindustan Bihar Samagam'. "Should any infiltrator be spared just because he is Muslim?" he asked.

He, however, said that Hindu, Buddhist and Sikh refugees, who came from Bangladesh and Pakistan, have "as much rights in this country as the people of this country have".

Shah also took on TMC and the JMM, accusing the two parties of welcoming infiltrators into West Bengal and Jharkhand for vote bank. He said infiltration from neighbouring countries does not happen in Gujarat, Rajasthan or Assam because the BJP is ruling these states.

"In Bengal and Jharkhand infiltrators are welcomed for vote bank," he said.

"Bengal will be free from infiltrators after Mamata (Banerjee) didi's government is dislodged and BJP comes to power," he added.

Shah reiterated that the country will be free from Naxal violence before March 31 next year and called upon the Maoists to join the mainstream by giving up arms.

"Wherever Naxalism has ended, development has accelerated. Naxalites should give up arms and join the mainstream. Anyone who resorts to violence with weapons will get bullets in return," he said.

"The Modi government has made it clear through its anti-terror operations that there is no place for terrorism in India," he added. PTI PK SKY SKY