BJP submits application to Nagpur cops, seeks action against Uddhav over 'taint' jibe

Nagpur, Jul 11 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party's legal cell here on Tuesday submitted an application to the police in Nagpur seeking action against Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray over his “taint” jibe directed at Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Addressing his party workers in Nagpur, the home turf of Fadnavis, Thackeray on Monday said the BJP leader was a “taint” on the city as he had aligned with the NCP (Ajit Pawar group) despite asserting that he would never do so.

The former CM said Fadnavis, his one-time ally, had “betrayed” the people of Nagpur by joining hands with a section of the Sharad Pawar-founded party.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other party MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-Fadnavis government on July 2.

BJP Vidhi Agadhi (legal cell) members led by its local unit president Parikshit Mohite submitted the application to inspector Atul Sabnis at the Sitabuldi police station. Their application sought action against Thackeray for making "baseless and inflammatory remarks that could trigger law and order situation in the state".

A police official confirmed receiving the application, but did not make further comments. PTI COR RSY