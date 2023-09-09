BJP submits memorandum to Chhattisgarh governor over Congress govt's failure to curb rapes

Raipur, Sep 9 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday submitted a memorandum to the Chhattisgarh governor over the Congress government's failure to curb incidents of rape against women and minor girls in the state.

Advertisment

A delegation of BJP leaders led by the party's state chief Arun Sao submitted a memorandum to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan seeking action against the “incompetent” Congress government.

The party, in its memorandum, alleged that the Congress government has looted the natural resources of the state, indulged in corruption, and has not shown any concern about the deteriorating law and order situation.

The saffron party accused Congress leaders of being involved in committing heinous crimes.

Advertisment

A Congress leader was allegedly involved in the rape of a teacher in Jashpur district on Teachers' Day, while a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a government-run residential school in Sukma district in July, the memorandum stated.

The opposition party claimed that more than 6,000 cases of rape were reported in the state during the Congress rule.

The BJP urged the governor to give direction to take action against the “incompetent” and “corrupt” Congress government.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters, the BJP's national vice-president and former chief minister Raman Singh said his party delegation has expressed concern before the governor over rising crime against women in the state and requested him to seek a reply in this regard from the state government.

Meanwhile, slamming the opposition party, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said crime has declined in the state and the BJP should meet the governor of violence-hit Manipur instead of Chhattisgarh.

“The crime rate has declined in the state compared to the crime rate during the previous (BJP) government’s rule and that of the BJP-ruled states,” the chief minister told reporters.

They (BJP) should go and meet the former governor of Chhattisgarh Anusuiya Uikey, who is the incumbent governor of Manipur, which has been burning for the last four months, he added. PTI TKP ARU