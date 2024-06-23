BJP supported caste census in Bihar, PM Modi will take appropriate action: DY CM Choudhary

Gwalior, Jun 23 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday dubbed the Congress and INDIA bloc "anti-reservation" and claimed the BJP had supported caste survey exercise in the eastern state.

Speaking to reporters in Gwalior, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take an appropriate decision (regarding conducting a caste census).

“The BJP had supported caste census there (in Bihar) and is not against it. The home minister (Amit Shah) also said we are not against it. A decision will be taken at an appropriate time. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) will decide in this regard”, Choudhary said when asked about the BJP's stand on conducting caste census.

Queried on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on NEET paper 'leak' and reservations, Choudhary said Rahuldidn't know what he was saying.

"Rahul's father (late prime minister) Rajiv Gandhi had opposed the implementation of the Mandal Commission. When BR Ambedkar gave reservations to Dalits and tribals in 1952, Jawaharlal Nehru opposed it".

Terming the Congress and the INDIA bloc as “anti-reservation", Choudhary said (Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder) Shyama Prasad Mookerjee had supported the reservation for Dalits and tribals.

"Ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani had also supported the Mandal Commission," he claimed.

Acknowledging that poverty remains a concern though all sections of society are under the reservation system, Choudhary said PM Modi is working to find a solution.

The Bihar Deputy CM said he would remove his turban in Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on July 2.

Choudhary, when in Opposition, had resolved to remove his turban only after dethroning Nitish Kumar as the chief minister.

"However, the BJP extended its support to Kumar and made him CM again. I will offer my turban to Lord Ram in support of BJP and Bihar," he added. PTI COR ADU NSK