BJP supporters lock TMC office in Bengal's Nandigram over alleged 'traitor' remark by CM

Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) BJP supporters locked the Trinamool Congress office at Nandigram in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district for several hours on Sunday in protest against an alleged comment by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apparently directed against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his family.

TMC supporters led by party's Tamluk Lok Sabha candidate Debangshu Bhattacharya later broke the lock and cleared the area.

During the agitation outside the TMC office, BJP leader Pralay Pal claimed that the Chief Minister had described Nandigram MLA and leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari and his family as "traitors" of Kanthi in Purba Medinipur during a meeting in north Bengal on Friday.

"The CM insulted our leader Adhikari and the people of the place. We blocked the road and locked the TMC office in protest against such distasteful comments by a senior leader of the TMC," Pal said.

Countering BJP's claims, Bhattacharya said everyone understood whom the CM meant, and it is common knowledge that Adhikari had left the TMC and joined the BJP to evade being questioned by the ED and the CBI.

He asserted that the CM and her party have great respect for the people of Purba Medinipur. "It is the BJP which is peddling lies attributed to the CM, but the people of Nandigram did not fall prey to their provocations," he said.

Local TMC leader Paritosh Jana accused the BJP of forcefully locking the party office, which had been functioning in the area for over 14 years.

A police official said the situation was under control in the area, and there was no clash between the two sides during the protests. PTI SUS MNB