BJP supporting independents, smaller parties to create political uncertainty in J&K: Cong MP

Jammu, Sep 22 (PTI) Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Nasir Hussain on Sunday accused the BJP of creating political instability in Jammu and Kashmir by backing independents and smaller parties in the assembly elections.

Hussain, a Congress Working Committee member, emphasized the need for a clear mandate to establish a stable coalition government in the region.

The Congress is contesting the J&K assembly polls in alliance with the National Conference.

"We are seeking a decisive and full-fledged mandate for the coalition to provide a stable government in Jammu and Kashmir. People should be cautious against the deceitful tactics of BJP for encouraging independents, smaller parties to create political uncertainty in J&K," Hussain told reporters here this evening.

He said that the BJP, realizing its electoral challenges, is resorting to "divisive" tactics to manipulate outcomes.

"The BJP's strategy to promote independents and smaller parties aims to create chaos, which historically favours the ruling party's agenda," Hussain said. He urged voters to see through these tactics and support a decisive mandate for stability and development in J&K.

Highlighting the Supreme Court intervention in enabling these elections, Hussain criticized BJP's attempts to subvert democratic processes. He also questioned the BJP's governance record, pointing to issues like healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.

"The BJP has failed to deliver on promises and address critical issues like unemployment and drug abuse," Hussain said, citing a parliamentary report on rising drug addiction among J&K youth. He pledged Congress scrutiny into alleged corruption scandals under the central governance, advocating for local empowerment and sectoral reforms.

Hussain reaffirmed Congress' commitment to comprehensive socio-economic reforms, including a caste census, to ensure justice and progress for all residents of J&K.