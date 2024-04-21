BJP sure of winning all seven LS seats in Delhi: Piyush Goel

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The BJP will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Piyush Goel said at an event here on Sunday.

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who also attended the "Hindu Nav Varsh Function" at the IGI stadium here, said that before 2014 no government did anything for Lord Ram. "It is the BJP government that brought back Lord Rama to his palatial house in Ayodhya." "Recent elections in Uttarakhand were peaceful and I am sure that the BJP will all five seats in the state by huge margins," he said.

About the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, Goel said, "The party is very sure that all the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi will be won by the BJP only." In his address at the event, the Uttrakhand chief minister said Kedarnath had witnessed a massive tragedy, but it was PM Narendra Modi who personally monitored the situation and now Kedarnath is again welcoming devotees.

"Work on ropeways in Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib is almost complete while an elevated road from Delhi to Dehradun is being built. Once completed, it will take only two and a half hours to reach Dehradun," Dhami said. PTI BM NSD NSD