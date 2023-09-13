Jaipur: The BJP on Wednesday suspended Rajasthan MLA Kailash Meghwal from its primary membership after he levelled corruption allegations against Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
The action follows a show cause notice to the Shahpura MLA from the party’s state unit president C P Joshi.
“The party president has suspended his primary membership and the matter has been referred to the (state-level) disciplinary committee for further action,” the panel’s chairperson Onkar Singh Lakhawat said.
BJP suspends MLA Kailash Meghwal over comments on Arjun Ram Meghwal
Follow Us
Jaipur: The BJP on Wednesday suspended Rajasthan MLA Kailash Meghwal from its primary membership after he levelled corruption allegations against Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
The action follows a show cause notice to the Shahpura MLA from the party’s state unit president C P Joshi.
“The party president has suspended his primary membership and the matter has been referred to the (state-level) disciplinary committee for further action,” the panel’s chairperson Onkar Singh Lakhawat said.