Advertisment
#National

BJP suspends MLA Kailash Meghwal over comments on Arjun Ram Meghwal

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
13 Sep 2023
Arjun Ram Meghwal Kailash Meghwal

Arjun Ram Meghwal (Left); Kailash Meghwal (Right)

Jaipur: The BJP on Wednesday suspended Rajasthan MLA Kailash Meghwal from its primary membership after he levelled corruption allegations against Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The action follows a show cause notice to the Shahpura MLA from the party’s state unit president C P Joshi.

“The party president has suspended his primary membership and the matter has been referred to the (state-level) disciplinary committee for further action,” the panel’s chairperson Onkar Singh Lakhawat said.

#Arjun Ram Meghwal #Kailash Meghwal #Rajasthan BJP
Advertisment
Subscribe