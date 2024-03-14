BJP suspends two Rajkot corporators for irregularities in housing scheme

Rajkot, Mar 14 (PTI) The Gujarat BJP on Thursday suspended two of its corporators from Rajkot for alleged irregularities connected to allotment of houses meant for slumdwellers.

Advertisment

The BJP had set up an internal inquiry recently after media reports that the husbands of these two women corporators and their kin had been allotted 20 houses meant for slumdwellers.

The internal inquiry confirmed irregularities had taken place in the allotment of houses through lucky draw, Rajkot city BJP president Mukesh Doshi said.

"Following the probe, Ward 5 corporator Vajiben Goltar and Ward 6 corporator Devuben Jadav have been suspended. We are removing them from the primary membership of the party for a period of six years. They will continue as corporators but not as BJP's elected representatives," Doshi told reporters.

Advertisment

Goltar's husband Kava Goltar and Jadav's husband Mansukh Jadav have also been suspended as primary members of the party for a period of six years, Doshi added.

The party has rejected the explanation given by the two corporators and has given a clear message that such irregularities will not be tolerated, Doshi said.

Meanwhile, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, which conducted a probe on its part, issued a press note on Wednesday announcing cancellation of allocation of 23 houses of Gokul Nagar Awas Yojna on Sant Kabir Road.

Advertisment

The BJP-ruled RMC, in the release said, the action was taken after it was found that some allottees already own houses elsewhere but failed to disclose this information while filling application forms.

A Rajkot based newspaper had a week ago carried a report claiming Kava Goltar and Mansukh Jadav as well as relatives managed to win some 20 houses in the lucky draw conducted by the RMC for Gokul Nagar Awas Yojana.

These houses were built for slumdwellers under the Rajiv Awas Yojana of the Union government.

Kava Goltar and Mansukh Jadav told reporters they used to live in slums in the past and claimed the allotment was as per procedure. PTI COR PJT PD BNM