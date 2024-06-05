BJP sweeps LS polls in Odisha, wins 20 of 21 seats

Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP swept the Lok Sabha polls in Odisha by winning 20 of the total 21 seats in the state on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission of India.

Congress candidate Saptagiri Ulaka retained the Koraput Lok Sabha constituency, it said.

In a message on X, the Prime Minister said, "Thank you Odisha! It’s a resounding victory for good governance and celebrating Odisha’s unique culture. BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress." Modi said he is very proud of all the hardworking workers of the BP for their efforts in the Odisha elections.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan won the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 1,19,836 votes while party candidate Malavika Devi won the Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,33,813 votes.

BJP nominee Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi won the Kandhamal seat by 21,371 votes while Bubhu Prasad Tarai won the Jagatsinghpur LS seat by 40,696 votes.

Former Union minister Jual Oram won from Sundergarh seat by 1,38,808 votes.

BJP's Bhartruhari Mahtab, Aparajita Sarangi, Pradeep Purohit and Ananta Nayak also won the Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Baragarh and Keonjhar Lok Sabha seats respectively.

Mahtab defeated his nearest rival Santrupt Mishra of BJD by 57,077 votes in the Cuttack seat.

Sarangi retained the Bhubaneswar seat by defeating BJD's Manmath Kumar Routra by 35,152 votes.

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra won the Puri Lok Sabha seat.

The other BJP LS nominees who won the poll are—Naba Charan Majhi (Mayurbhanj), former Union minister Pratap Sarangi (Balasore), Avimanyu Sethi (Bhadrak), Rudra Narayan Pany (Dhenkanal), Malvika Devi (Kalahandi), Balabhadra Majhi (Nabarangpur), BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda (Kendrapara), and Bibhu Prasad Tarai (Jagatsinghpur).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJD had won 12 seats, BJP got 8 seats and Congress one. PTI AAM BBM RG