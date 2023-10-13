BJP takes elections seriously: Anurag Thakur on ministers, MPs fielded in state polls

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) Fielding Union ministers and parliamentarians in assembly elections reflects the seriousness with which the BJP contests every election, senior party leader Anurag Thakur said here on Friday.

Thakur was here to chair a meeting of BJP leaders in Maharashtra as part of plans to prepare strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Interacting with mediapersons, the information and broadcasting minister said every poll is an opportunity to be elected again to serve the people.

"In view of the upcoming elections, we need to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. We also need to strengthen the NDA. The BJP is holding organisational meetings and preparing strategies for the 2024 polls," Thakur said.

"Every Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha election is important for us. We contest elections with full might. If you look at Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, several MPs and union ministers are contesting polls. It shows the seriousness with which we contest elections. We contest elections to win," he said.

In candidate list announced so far for the latest round of assembly polls, the BJP has named 18 MPs, including four Union ministers: seven each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and four in Chhattisgarh.

Thakur rejected the opposition INDIA bloc allegations that the BJP was pursuing discriminatory policies.

"Modi has been practising the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka vikas’. In the past nine-and-a-half-years no one can claim that they have been discriminated against. Under the Narendra Modi government, the poor and the needy have received benefits of several schemes," Thakur said. PTI SKU SKU TIR TIR