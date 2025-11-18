BJP takes out Ekta Yatra rallies across Bengal, gives call to weed out 'anti-national' elements

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) Asking all nationalist and patriotic forces to join hands under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defeat 'anti-national jihadi' elements, senior BJP leaders like West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya, on Tuesday led several "Ekta Yatra" rallies across the state.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was at the forefront of the rally at Nanoor in Birbhum district while Union minster Sukanta Majumdar led another in Dakshin Dinajpur district.

"During the period of November 17-19, the BJP has given call for taking out Ekta Yatras in 121 spots across West Bengal asking all nationalist and patriotic people to join and give a befitting challenge to anti-national jihadi elements and thousands are taking part willingly.

"We want to deliver a strong unequivocal message to all anti-national forces and those who are abetting and aiding them that Bengal and the country cannot be the safe haven for such forces," Adhikari said at the start of the rally.

The BJP leader, who was shown black flags by TMC workers later said this stemmed from the ruling party's panic after losing ground rapidly ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

"At this Ekta Yatra, I am also giving the call of 'No Vote to Mamata'. I will tell people to vote for the BJP for the nation's security and integrity and for a peaceful, prosperous West Bengal. Whoever you vote, keep out the TMC from your choice," Adhikari added.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya led the Ekta Rally in New Town near Kolkata, where hundreds of people walked a distance of around two km raising slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Joy".

Bhattacharya, while calling upon everyone to join the initiative by Modi to thwart the challenges of anti-national forces, urged parents to keep away their children from radical elements flagging the recent incidents of blast in Delhi and seizure of large amount of explosives from some indoctrinated educated youths.

"The TMC has not done anything to improve the socio-economic conditions of Muslims who are reeling under poverty and lack of education. The BJP which has always stood for inclusive growth is not against Muslims but will ensure the holistic growth of all communities when it assumes power," he claimed.

In Dakshin Dinajpur district, union minister and former BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar led the rally in Balurghat attended by thousands of party workers holding the national tricolour and the party flag.

"Realising the dreams of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, we call upon all nationalist and patriotic forces to join hands to cleanse the country of infiltrators," he told reporters. PTI SUS NN