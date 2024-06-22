BJP takes out massive rally in Bilaspur, lambasts Sukhu govt

Bilaspur (HP), June 22 (PTI) The BJP's state unit took out a massive rally here on Saturday against firing on one of its activists outside a local court on Thursday.

A man allegedly involved in an attack on a former MLA was shot at in a court's premises in Bilaspur on Thursday.

Two people on a motorbike had opened fire at Saurabh Patyal, one of the 13 who are now facing a trial over the alleged attack on Congress leader Bamber Thakur. The ex-MLA from the Bilaspur assembly seat was allegedly attacked on February 23 this year.

Addressing the rally, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal took a dig at the Congress government for allegedly sheltering mafia, murderers and drug peddlers.

Bindal said the law and order has gone out of hand in all districts of the state and added that more than 300 murders and over 2000 drug cases have come to light in Sirmaur, Solan, Kangra and Nalagarh so far.

The BJP leader said bullets are fired in a local court and the public feels unsafe but Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government has not paid any heed to it and under such circumstances, this regime has no right to stay in power.

"When the king of the state itself starts giving protection to the sinners, then the destruction of the state is certain," he said.

Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur addressing the rally said the people of Devbhoomi Himachal had not even imagined that something like this would happen.

"We have heard such incidents in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, but now we are witnessing such incidents in Himachal as well which is unfortunate," he added.

Thakur said the BJP movement will not stop until a proper investigation is done and the accused is caught.

"The chief minister is asking for votes and bullets are being fired in Bilaspur, the accused is absconding and efforts are being made to hush up the matter," he said.

Thakur said they are protesting peacefully here and on the other hand the accused are taking out a rally carrying the Congress flag.

"This clearly shows that the accused of the firing incident are getting protection. The name of Bamber Thakur and his son is directly linked to this incident but the administration is not doing anything," he added.

Thakur further said this government has set new records in theft and robbery.

"Our phones are on surveillance, each MLA of the Congress has got two security guards, a cantonment has been set up outside the houses of ministers...," he added.

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleged that the Congress used money power in the Lok Sabha elections but could not win.

"You will be surprised to know that our Bilaspur MLA had already informed the administration about this incident, but the administration did nothing. The complicity of the administration is clearly visible in this incident", he added.

Meanwhile, Bamber Thakur also took out a rally against the BJP MLA from Bilaspur Trilok Jamwal.

Addressing the rally, he accused Jamwal and the BJP leaders of hatching a conspiracy to kill him. PTI COR BPL AS AS AS