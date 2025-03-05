BJP takes out procession in Himachal's Sujanpur Tira against CM Sukhu

Hamirpur (HP), March 5 (PTI) BJP activists in Himachal Pradesh's Sujanpur Tira on Wednesday took out a procession, carrying placards and banners, over alleged non-fulfilment of announcements made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Led by senior BJP leader and former MLA Rajendra Rana, hundreds of BJP workers raised slogans against the state government and Sukhu, saying people's demands should be immediately accepted.

Talking to reporters, Rana dubbed the government as "one of the worst Congress governments" people had seen since Independence. He said the chief minister was behaving like a "dictator" and had no faith in democratic values.

A delegation headed by Rana also submitted a memorandum to SDM Sujanpur and said there is anger among the public due to "non-fulfilment of demands".

The land for Tauni Devi College had already been transferred, yet the college was not established. The government put it on hold by issuing only a notification, due to which the future of local students is getting affected, the memorandum said.

The bed capacity of Sujanpur Hospital was not increased and construction work for the new building was not started. The condition of the hospital has also not improved, due to which patients are not able to get the necessary facilities, it further said. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK