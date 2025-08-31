BJP takes out protest march against Cong over 'abuse' of Modi

Guwahati, Aug 31 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday organised a march towards the Congress headquarters in Assam to protest against alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

Under the initiative of the BJP Guwahati Metropolitan District, a 'Rajiv Bhawan Gherao' programme was carried out at the Congress headquarters here.

Scores of BJP members marched from Bhangagarh to the Congress office at ABC point, where police prevented them from proceeding further.

"Rahul Gandhi has lost his sense of propriety, insulting the respected mother of PM Narendra Modi. This is not only condemnable, but also deeply unfortunate," state BJP chief spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay said.

The party demanded that the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha unconditionally apologise before the people of the country.

The BJP workers also raised slogans against the Congress, and blackened portraits of Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, as part of their protest.

The saffron party has come down heavily on the Congress, after a purported video showed an unidentified person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais raised during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Gandhi, her sister Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on Wednesday.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. PTI TR RBT