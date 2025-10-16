BJP takes out protest rally in Bengal's Nagrakata over assault on party MP

Jalpaiguri, Oct 16 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday took out a rally at Nagrakata town in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district to protest against the recent assault on party MP Khagen Murmu.

Murmu and BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh were injured in an attack by a mob during their visit to flood-hit Nagrakata on October 6.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MP from Alipurduar, Manoj Tigga, along with other party MLAs, were part of the protest rally at Nagrakata town.

They alleged that goons of the ruling TMC had perpetrated the attack when Murmu and Ghosh went to a flood-affected village in Nagraka to take stock of the situation.

Landslides and flash floods triggered by torrential rain left 32 people dead across north Bengal on October 5.

Adhikari had earlier in the day visited Murmu at a hospital in Siliguri, where the MP was admitted following the attack. PTI AMR RBT