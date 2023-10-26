BJP takes out 'tiranga rallies' to celebrate J-K's accession day

Jammu, Oct 26 (PTI) The BJP took out "tiranga rallies" on Thursday to mark the day of Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India in 1947.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, who led a "tiranga rally" here, said the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are also proud citizens of India and will one day celebrate freedom after their liberation from Pakistan.

The BJP's youth wing BJYM organised a run to mark "Accession Day" and the women wing took out another rally.

At the rally led by Raina, hundreds of people carrying the national tricolour (tiranga) chanted slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Vande Mataram" and "Maharaja Hari Singh Ki Jai".

BJYM activists also paid floral tribute at a statue of Hari Singh.

On October 26 in 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh signed the instrument of accession by which Jammu and Kashmir became a part of India.

Raina said October 26 is a very important day for Jammu and Kashmir as well as India. It is being celebrated with enthusiasm across Jammu and Kashmir.

"Tiranga rallies are being taken out everywhere in J-K. It is as important for us as August 15 and January 26," he said.

He said that some parts of Jammu and Kashmir are still under the illegal occupation of Pakistan and China and the day is not far when "we will hoist the tricolour there as well".

"PoK areas are ours. The people of that area are ours. They are citizens of J-K. They are citizens of India. They are under occupation. They will shun chains of bondage of Pakistan and will be liberated today or tomorrow. They will celebrate this day and freedom of India with us," he said. PTI AB SMN