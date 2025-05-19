BJP takes out 'Tiranga Yatra' in Bengal's Balurghat to honour armed forces for 'Operation Sindoor'

Kolkata, May 19 (PTI) Union minister and BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar on Monday led a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Dakshin Dinajpur district to express gratitude to the armed forces for Operation Sindoor – India’s response to Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Thousands of people from all walks of life took part in the rally from Hili More to Thana More in Balurghat, as they carried a giant tricolour to commemorate the success of the operation.

The BJP has been taking out similar processions across the state for the past couple of days.

Majumdar later shared a video of the rally on X.

'Operation Sindoor' was launched by India to hit terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.