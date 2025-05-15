BJP takes out 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jamshedpur to express support for armed forces

Jamshedpur, May 15 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur to express gratitude to India’s armed forces for their valour during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Hundreds of party activists and leaders, including former chief ministers Raghubar Das and Arjun Munda, took part in the yatra that began from Jubilee Park and culminated at Saheed Chowk here this evening.

At Shaheed Chowk, they paid floral tributes to those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

India carried out retaliatory strikes on nine terror facilities across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

Das said ‘Operation Sindoor’ also demonstrated the armed forces’ might and bravery to the world.

“India made it clear that it will not tolerate Pakistan-sponsored terror anymore by giving a befitting response on Pakistan soil,” the former Odisha governor asserted.

Munda said the objective of the yatra was to salute the valour and courage of India’s brave soldiers. PTI BS RBT