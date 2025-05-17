BJP takes out 'Tiranga Yatra' in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), May 17 (PTI) BJP leaders and workers in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district took out 'Tiranga Yatra' on Saturday, a party leader said.

The yatra was taken out from Gauriganj Tiraha to Loktantra Senani Smarak. It was led by BJP district president Sudhanshu Shukla.

UP Minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Zila Panchayat chairman Rajesh Agrahari, former MLA Chandra Prakash Mishra Matiyari, party leader Amarendra Singh Pintu and a large number of BJP workers and office bearers participated in it.

Agrahari told reporters, "I support the campaign started by former Amethi MP Smriti Irani of giving her pension to the Army." He also appealed to traders to stop selling Chinese items and start their own production. "We will oppose Turkiye and China at the business level. I am also appealing to traders to increase their productivity and drive out Chinese goods," he said.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases. The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damage to several key Pakistani military installations, including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK