BJP takes out torch light procession against Pahalgam terror attack

Ranchi, Apr 23 (PTI) BJP workers led by Jharkhand state president Babulal Marandi took out a torchlight procession in Ranchi on Wednesday in protest against the terror attack in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which at least 26 people were killed.

The rally was taken out from Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Stadium with shouting slogans like "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Hindu Narsanhar Bandh Karo" (stop massacre of Hindus) and it concluded at the city's Albert Ekka Chowk.

Addressing the people Marandi said, "The innocent Hindus were shot at by identifying their religion. There can't be more horrible and horrific than this. Just killing the perpetrators of the crime will not serve the purpose. We need to destroy the masterminds of terrorism and their places." He said the time has come to teach a lesson to Pakistan to bring peace in the country.

Earlier, Jharkhand Congress condemned the terror attack and termed it an attack on humanity.

"It was an attack on humanity. The Congress party condemned the incident and is standing with the victims of the incident," Jharkhand Health minister and Congress leader Irfan Ansari said while addressing media persons here.

He demanded the central government to take strict action against the terrorists and teach them a lesson. PTI SAN SAN RG