BJP takes swipe at CM Siddaramaiah for his 'lost 1991 LS poll due to rigging' claim

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (PTI) The BJP on Friday took a jibe at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his statement that he may have lost the 1991 Lok Sabha election from Koppal due to "rigging".

Siddaramaiah made the comment while felicitating senior lawyer Ravi Varma Kumar on Thursday.

The CM had said, “I lost the 1991 Lok Sabha election. Let’s assume that I lost due to rigging. I filed a case through him and he did not take a rupee for it.” The BJP Karnataka unit took a dig at Siddaramaiah, suggesting he lost the election because of "vote theft" committed by his current party, the Congress.

"CM @siddaramaiah, you only have admitted in a packed meeting that in the 1991 Koppal Lok Sabha elections, when you contested from Janata Dal, you were defeated by Basavaraj Patil Anwari of the Congress through 'vote theft'. Now, with what face will you participate in #LoserRahul Gandhi's #VoteAdhikarYatra in Bihar?" the party posted on its 'X' handle.