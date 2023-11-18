BJP taking no action against Chandrasekhar Rao despite calling him 'corrupt': Vijayashanthi

Hyderabad, Nov. 18 (PTI) Actor-turned politician Vijayashanthi on Saturday accused the BJP of failing to initiate action against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao despite labelling him as “corrupt” and indicated that both the BRS and the saffron party are together.

Addressing reporters here, she said searches were conducted by central agencies such as ED on several leaders but not against Rao.

“We were expecting the Bharatiya Janata Party to act against Mr KCR, but it didn’t... There are raids on so many leaders by ED, CBI. The BJP has taken action against other leaders and why can’t it take action on KCR, the most corrupt person?” she asked.

Ahead of the Telangana assembly polls, former MP and veteran actress Vijayashanthi resigned from the BJP and rejoined Congress party on Friday in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge offered her a tricolour scarf and formally invited her to join the party.

The 57-year-old actor who left Congress and joined the saffron party in 2020 was not active in BJP’s programmes in the recent times.

She began her political career in 2009 and was elected from Medak Lok Sabha seat on BRS (then TRS) ticket. Later, due to differences with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, she joined Congress and unsuccessfully contested from the same constituency. PTI GDK ROH