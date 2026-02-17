BJP taking out anger on Congress MLAs, hiding failures: Hooda after FIR in rattle incident

Hisar, Feb 17 (PTI) Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Tuesday alleged that the BJP government is taking out its anger on Congress MLAs to hide its failures.

Referring to the case against Guhla MLA Devender Hans, Hooda told reporters here, "An MLA showed a 'jhunjhuna' (rattle toy) to an officer and pointed out the government's failures, leading to an FIR being filed against him. Malicious action against MLAs will not be tolerated".

He alleged that the BJP government is taking out its anger on Congress legislators "to hide its failures".

A case has been registered against Congress MLA Devender Hans and some others for a protest last month where the legislator allegedly attempted to hand a rattle to the local SDM in Kaithal district.

The case has been registered under Sections 126 (wrongful restraint), 221 (obstructing public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 356 (2) (defamation) of the BNS.

Meanwhile, at another event in Panchkula on Tuesday, Congress' Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda demanded that if there is even a shred of democracy, the case filed against Congress MLA Hans and others be immediately withdrawn.

He demanded that "the SDM who refused to listen to the public representative be immediately transferred, and an impartial investigation be conducted into the matter".

Deepender said that if this does not happen, all the ministers of the BJP government will be handed a 'jhunjhuna'.

Hooda, addressing a press conference here, also hit out at the BJP government over law and order.

The leader of the opposition alleged that law and order in the state has completely collapsed and everyone feels unsafe.

In the upcoming budget session of state assembly, Congress will strongly raise various issues including the law and order, and demand answers from the government, he said.

"Today, extortion is affecting everyone in the state, from businessmen to doctors. Industries are fleeing, and investment is declining. Improving law and order and instilling public confidence are essential for progress.

"However, under BJP rule, the law and order has deteriorated and there is an atmosphere of fear among the people," he said. Hooda also termed Indo-US trade deal anti-farmer.

He said if animal feed is imported from America, and our animals are given this feed, our farmers will be ruined.

"This deal will have a significant impact on cotton farmers, among other farmers," he said.

The LoP stated that farmers are constantly being discriminated against under this government.

"The weight of a fertiliser bag has been reduced from 50 to 40 kg, even though its price remains the same. The claim of providing MSP for 24 crops is also false; Haryana doesn't grow that many crops," he said. PTI COR SUN PRK