BJP taking 'U-turn' on reinstating bus marshals in Delhi: AAP

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused the BJP of taking a U-turn on the reinstatement of former bus marshals in the national capital.

The recent two-day assembly session in Delhi saw a heated discussion between AAP and the opposition over the termination of bus marshals, with both sides supporting a resolution to restore their jobs.

The resolution said MLAs from both AAP and BJP would meet the lieutenant governor at 11 a.m. on Thursday and not return till the reinstatement of bus marshals is ensured.

"Our minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had also written to LG Sahab seeking his time, but we have not received any response till now," AAP said.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MLAs Dilip Pandey, Kuldeep Kumar and Sanjeev Jha claimed that their party has done everything for the reinstatement of bus marshals and even got a proposal passed in the assembly, but the BJP is reneging on its promise.

"Today the BJP has become synonymous with breaking promises and deceit. It had agreed to AAP’s proposal of meeting the LG on the issue of appointing bus marshals, but is now taking a U-turn," Pandey alleged.

Kuldeep Kumar said, "Any proposal passed by the assembly is official, and LG Sahab should have given us time which he didn't. We want the LG to give us time and reinstate the bus marshals." Last year, LG V.K. Saxena approved a proposal to terminate the services of civil defence volunteers deployed as bus marshals.

He also directed the then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to consider appointing such volunteers in over 10,000 posts of home guards sanctioned by him.

"I request the LG to reinstate the bus marshals before Diwali so that they can also celebrate the festival happily with their families," Pandey said.