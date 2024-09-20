BJP targeting Rahul Gandhi in frustration as it is lagging behind in both Haryana and J&K polls: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Sep 20 (PTI) Launching a vitriolic attack on the BJP, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday said the ruling party is constantly targeting Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in frustration as it is lagging behind in both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir in the assembly polls.

Pilot alleged the BJP leaders talk baseless things and use abusive language.

The Congress leader said if the BJP top leadership does not initiate any action against the leaders making such remarks then people should understand the thinking of the saffron party and the government.

"BJP is lagging behind in both Haryana and J&K in the upcoming assembly polls so they are constantly targeting the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi in frustration," Pilot told reporters in Tonk.

"If those who are leading them are not denying and not punishing them then this means they are accepting these statements as true. We have to understand that this is the thinking of the Government of India and BJP, that is why we will fight it," he added.

Targeting the Centre, the Congress leader said that 100 days have passed since the formation of the new Central government and unfortunately it could not do anything.

"The government makes an announcement and then takes a U-turn. Unfortunately, they could not do anything in these 100 days. Be it a bill for lateral entry, in which there was no provision for reservation, that bill was withdrawn, the bill for the Waqf Board was taken back," he said.

Commenting on the proposal of 'One Nation, One Election', Pilot said, "This hoax has been made to divert people's attention and like every time, the government will have to take a U-turn on this decision too." The Congress leader said that it was passed without discussion.

It is almost impossible for it to be effective and all of us who are from the India Alliance bloc are against it. So, this announcement has been made only to divert attention, he added. PTI AG AS AS