BJP targets 1 crore members in Odisha, to launch drive from Sept 1

Bhubaneswar, Aug 20 (PTI) Setting a target to enrol one crore members in the party in Odisha, the ruling BJP on Tuesday said it will undertake the membership drive from September 1.

The party will accept membership via offline and online modes.

It was decided at a state-level workshop held here and attended by all the senior leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Mjahi, BJP state president Manmohan Samal said.

A detailed programme for enrolment of new members and renewal of old members.

Similar workshops will be organised at the district-level from August 22 to 24 and at the block-level between August 26 and 28. The party will hold booth-level workshops by August 31, Samal said.

“We will approach people who believe in the ideology of BJP and request them to become a member,” he said, adding that the membership drive will be held in all the 36 organisation districts of the state and 36,000 booths across Odisha.

For membership programs, party workers will go to people and build relationships.

The main objective of this program is to strengthen the association at the grassroots level and recruit new members, he said.

He also said that the membership campaign will be intensified in the state, among people of different castes, including scheduled castes/tribes, women, youth, students, the poor, and the middle class.

Similarly, young men and women, who are or are going to vote for the first time, will be contacted and included as members of the party, he said adding that in this campaign, priority will be given to the beneficiaries of government schemes, schools, colleges, hostels, families of martyrs and people living in slums.

Besides, the membership campaign will be conducted in malls, haat bazaars, railway stations, bus stands and other public gathering places.

The general public will be requested to give a missed call by holding small meetings, dramas and other events, Samal said.