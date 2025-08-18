BJP targets Cong govt in Himachal Assembly on handling of natural calamities

Shimla, Aug 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said in the Himachal Assembly that he will work with the opposition to find a permanent solution to problems arising from natural calamities in the hill state and asked the BJP not to indulge in a blame game.

He was speaking in the House as the monsoon session commenced here with a discussion on natural disasters after the government agreed to take up the matter on the opposition BJP's demand by deferring the business listed for the day.

The ruling side wanted a discussion under Rule 130, but the BJP members were firm on their demand for discussion under Rule 67 (adjournment motion) moved by the opposition party, and finally the government relented.

Initiating the discussion, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the state government was caught up in its own "Aapada" (disaster) and was not able to handle disaster management effectively. He urged the CM not to take it as a routine matter and deal with such calamities on a war footing.

The government might have revised the relief manual, but the affected people have not benefited, he said, adding that there should be no politics in the name of disaster.

Referring to the disaster in his Seraj assembly constituency, Thakur said 31 people lost their lives, and many lost their land and houses.

The Seraj constituency alone has suffered a loss of Rs 1000 crore and the roads have not been permanently restored till date, while other utilities like water and power supply have been temporarily restored, he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress leaders and contractors are indulging in corruption and trying to get tenders for the roads opened with the help of local people, in their names.

He alleged that the officers in Seraj tried to stop the relief material sent by the BJP workers and pressured them to go to officials. He also expressed surprise that the government sanctioned only Rs 2 crore for relief work in Seraj.

Thakur alleged that relief material dropped at Jhanjheli heliport was sent to the home of a Congress leader, to which the CM said that the revenue minister would look into the matter.

The BJP leader also opposed the shifting of the Horticulture College from Thunag and added that FIRs have been registered with malafide intentions against persons opposing the move.

Referring to the protest against Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi at Thunag, Thakur said during his visit to Kinnaur, black flags were shown to him and attempts were made to topple his car in Lahaul and Spiti, but no FIR was registered.

The government took weeks to provide immediate relief of Rs 2500 to affected people but took only two minutes to file FIRs against 61 persons, he said.

Thakur said that the government had announced Rs 4500 crore relief for disaster-affected people in 2023, but "the relief has not reached the people" Responding to the allegations, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that he was the first person to reach Seraj during the disaster, even when he was advised against the same owing to bad weather.

"Blame will not work. Permanent solutions to problems will be found when the rains stop. I will sit down with you and we will work out schemes with our limited resources," he added.

Chief Minister Sukhu told the House that Seraj, the constituency of the Leader of Opposition, had already been included under the Central Relief Fund, and Rs 3 crore had been sanctioned from the State Relief Fund and rejected allegations of food scarcity in affected villages.

The chief minister also informed that an inquiry had been ordered into the case of a person who allegedly received Rs 7 lakh in relief despite not being affected by the disaster.

Hitting out at the BJP, Sukhu said, "On one hand, the BJP is taking out Tiranga Yatra, on the other hand, it is throwing shoes at the tricolour on the Revenue Minister's car. Many leaders of the Congress Party have sacrificed their lives for the tricolour".

The chief minister said that the government is ready for the debate and has agreed to the discussion under Rule 67, accepting the adjournment motion, and asked the BJP members not to stage a walkout and participate in the discussions.

He said that the notice for discussions under Rule 130 given by the Congress members has also been clubbed with the adjournment motion.

Since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 20, the state has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 2,194 crore due to rain-related incidents, officials said on Monday evening.

The state has witnessed 74 flash floods, 36 cloudbursts and 70 major landslides so far, officials said, adding that around 140 people have died and 37 are missing.

Earlier, opposing the adjournment motion moved by the opposition for discussion on the recent natural disaster under Rule 67, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan said, "Aasman nahi faat jayega (heavens are not going to fall" if the discussion is delayed by half an hour.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders took strong exception to the use of the language of the minister while talking about a matter of serious concern. "Aasman to fata hai na tabi itna nuksaan hua hai," shouted the BJP MLAs.

Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that people have died, lands and houses have been damaged, "what could be more important than this?".

CM Sukhu made it a point to remind the opposition that even in 2023, the BJP had sought discussion on natural disasters but later walked out and did not support a resolution for a special package.