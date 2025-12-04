BJP targets Cong over Telangana CM's remarks on Hindu deities, seeks Rahul's comments

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday launched a fresh broadside at the Congress over Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks on Hindu deities, demanding Rahul Gandhi break his silence on the matter and clarify whether he wants to be seen as standing by "jihad".
Addressing the executive meeting of the ruling Congress in Telangana on Tuesday, Reddy said the party takes everyone along and is home to people with different mindsets, while drawing an analogy with the Hindu religion.
The Congress leader said there are many gods worshipped by devotees. "How many gods are there for Hindus? Three crores? There is Hanuman for those who are not married. There is another god for those who marry twice," he said.
Riled by the comment, BJP MP Sambit Patra hit out at Reddy, terming his remarks "anti-Sanatan". The BJP national spokesperson asked Rahul Gandhi to clarify his position on the matter as the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.
Patra demanded that Gandhi also break his silence on the remarks made by Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Nadvi, while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, raised some issues pertaining to the registration of Waqf properties and used a word, which was expunged from the record of the House proceedings later.
"The way Revanth Reddy spoke against Hindus and the 'INDI' alliance's Nadvi ji said yesterday... I want to ask Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi whether he will speak on the derogatory words used for Hindu dharma (by Revanth Reddy) or if he will also be seen as standing by jihad," Patra told reporters in the Parliament House complex. PTI PK PK NSD NSD
