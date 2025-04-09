BJP targets Congress over Waqf land row, cites Munambam agitation

Kochi: A hoarding set up in front of a church in the name of the people of Munambam, announcing a complete ban on Congress MPs from entering the site where they are staging a protest against the Waqf Board's claim over their land, has been used by the BJP to highlight the "appeasement politics" practised by the grand old party.

The residents, mostly Christians, have been agitating for the past several months, alleging that the Waqf Board is unlawfully claiming their land and properties, despite them having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

The residents, who have been on a relay hunger strike, had requested Congress MPs from Kerala to support the Waqf (Amendment) Bill passed by Parliament. They were upset after the Congress opposed the legislation.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar posted photos of the hoardings on his Facebook page.

The words on the hoardings read: "In pursuit of a mere 30 per cent vote bank (in Kerala), Congress MPs betrayed 610 families by disregarding the repeated appeals of the KCBC (Kerala Catholic Bishops Council) in Indian Parliament.

"Other Congress leaders who consistently opposed this crucial amendment are equally accountable. From now on, none of them are permitted to enter this protest site." Chandrasekhar said it is time for all Keralites to come together to change the "appeasement politics" in Kerala that makes poor people suffer and their voices are ignored.

He said Keralites "must make politicians serve ALL people, solve ALL people's problems, and not be political about appeasing only one community. With Everybody, For Everybody!" The BJP leader alleged that for decades, Congress and Left politics have used the "poison of communal fearmongering" to distract people and lead 'Keralam' into economic and development distress—of no investments, no jobs, and unfulfilled election promises.

"We don't want a Kerala where appeasement is growing. We want a #Keralam where there are investments, jobs, and opportunities for ALL. Our Keralam needs change. Politics must change, and Keralam will change," he said.