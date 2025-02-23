BJP targets Left, Congress using Italian PM Meloni's speech on Trump's victory

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 23 (PTI) A statement by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticising the Left's reaction to Donald Trump's victory as US President has been used by the BJP on Sunday to target the Communists and the Congress in Kerala.

"A must (watch). You will love it," senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar posted on 'X', sharing a PTI video featuring Meloni's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington via video link from Rome.

During the address, Meloni praised Trump and said the Left is nervous about his victory.

He also tagged Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in his post, mentioning the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF, which read: "Italian Prime Minister Meloni described the current nationalist versus leftist fight in a nutshell." Former Union Minister Javadekar is the in-charge of the BJP in Kerala, where the party has been making every effort to gain a foothold in the bipolar polity dominated by the LDF and the UDF since the Narendra Modi-led government came to power in 2014.

He has often criticised both the LDF and the UDF, accusing them of pretending to be rivals in Kerala while maintaining friendly ties elsewhere.

In her speech Meloni has slammed the Left's "double standards" in perceiving conservatives globally, saying when leaders like herself, US President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi collaborate they are called a "threat to democracy" while Leftist leaders are praised for similar alliances.

"When Bill Clinton and Tony Blair created the global leftist liberal network in the 90s, they were called statesmen. Today, when Trump, Maloni, Millay or maybe Modi talk, they are called a threat to democracy.

"This is the last double standard, but we are used to it, and the good news is people no longer believe in their lies, despite all the mud they throw at us. Citizens keep voting for us," said Meloni in her speech. PTI TGB TGB ROH