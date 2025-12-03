BJP targets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, says Cong spreading hatred against Hindus

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday slammed Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's remarks on Hindu gods and accused the Congress of spreading hatred against Hindus with its "Muslim League" mindset.

Addressing the executive meeting of the ruling Congress in Telangana on Tuesday, Reddy had said the party takes everyone along, and it is home to people with different mindsets, while drawing an analogy with the Hindu religion.

The Congress leader said there are many gods worshipped by the devotees. "How many gods are there for Hindus? Three crores? There is Hanuman for those who are not married. There is another god for those who marry twice," he said.

Reacting sharply, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sundhanshu Trivedi said that the Telangana chief minister's remarks were an insult to Hindu gods and goddesses, and accused the Congress of operating with a “Muslim League-Maoist” mindset.

“The Congress has crossed the limit by demeaning the entire constitutional apparatus with an urban Naxal mindset and spreading hatred for Hindu dharma which is a Muslim League agenda,” Trivedi said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

The BJP leader said such comments cannot be tolerated.

"He had recently said Congress means Muslims and Muslim means Congress...You go with Muslim society, we do not have any problem. But if you will abuse Hindu gods and goddesses, then it is intolerable," Trivedi said.

"I want to ask Congress and Rahul Gandhi if they have started carrying forward the agenda of the eradication of Hindu dharma. Has the Congress directed its chief ministers to launch a direct attack on Indian culture as well as the gods and goddesses of Hindus?" the BJP leader said.

Trivedi also hit out at Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury for her response of "bow bow" to a media query on reports that some ruling party members are seeking to bring a privilege motion against her for her remarks on bringing a dog into the Parliament complex.

The BJP spokesperson said Telangana chief minister's remarks and Chowdhury's response were "extremely condemnable". PTI PK RT