BJP targets UDF and LDF after SDPI chief Faizy's arrest by ED

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 4 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday used the arrest of SDPI national president M K Faizy by the Enforcement Directorate to attack the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF, urging them to explain their relationship with the outfit.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), founded in 2009 and headquartered in Delhi, is alleged to be the political front of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Faizy, according to sources, was detained on the night of 3 March from Delhi International Airport under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In a post on 'X', senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar claimed that "revelations of the investigation before the court is that SDPI is nothing but PFI." "Modi government banned PFI, and has exposed SDPI, whose president is arrested. LDF and UDF have to explain their relationship with SDPI. Both fronts were always sympathetic with terror outfits," Javadekar said.

The BJP leader levelled allegations against the major political fronts of Kerala hours after a Delhi court on Tuesday sent Faizy to the custody of the ED for six days in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the proscribed PFI.

Both the LDF and the UDF have not responded to the allegations made by Javadekar, who is the BJP's in-charge for Kerala.