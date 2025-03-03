BJP tenure in Rajasthan 'disappointing', says Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) Describing the BJP's tenure at the helm of affairs in Rajasthan as "disappointing", Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday claimed a lot could have been done during this time but the government only made announcements.

He also alleged too many power centres had been formed in the BJP and there was internal conflict in the government.

"The tenure of the Rajasthan government so far has been disappointing … In these 12-14 months, the government could have done a lot but it has only made announcements," Pilot told reporters in Pali district.

"When we read the budget, the government has pledged to create four lakh jobs. Right now, crop purchase is not happening on time, neither are youngsters getting scholarships nor people getting loans. Construction work in rural areas has almost come to a standstill," he added.

The BJP assumed office in Rajasthan in December 2023.

Pilot, a former Rajasthan deputy chief minister, also claimed the bureaucracy was dominating the government and even ruling party MLAs were not able to get their work done.

The government lacks control over the administration, he alleged.

Pilot also termed as a "joke" the cancellation of government accommodation to Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena.

He said the Congress was working hard and the organisation was moving ahead strongly. "All leaders are working together. Our organisation has been formed in every district, block and division and the party is working to put the government in the dock." Whenever there is a discussion in the House, the government is on the backfoot, ministers are unable to answer. The government should introspect on how many promises it made to the people and how many had been fulfilled, Pilot said.