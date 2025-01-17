BJP terms Kejriwal 'politically frustrated' for his 'revri' jibe at its Delhi poll manifesto

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The BJP slammed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his 'revri' jibe in its poll manifesto for Delhi polls announced on Friday, terming the former chief minister "politically frustrated".

After the BJP released the first part of its manifesto, promising Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, Rs 21,000 for every pregnant woman, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and also Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens, Kejriwal termed the pledges 'revris' and said the prime minister should now admit that he was wrong in asserting 'free ki revri' was not good for the country.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva charged that Kejriwal was a "master in the art of lying" and was "politically frustrated".

"He is trying to mislead Delhiites. But this time, he is frustrated as wherever he goes he is greeted by the chants 'Modi-Modi," the Delhi BJP chief claimed.

BJP national president J P Nadda, while announcing the party manifesto, said all the welfare schemes will continue and so will Mohalla Clinics but Kejriwal "lied" that Mohalla clinics will be closed down by the BJP, Sachdeva said.

He said the BJP would make Mohalla Clinics full-time local dispensaries as against "their use by the AAP for minting money through fake tests".

Kejriwal has claimed that the BJP, in its manifesto, said the Mohalla Clinics would be closed and added that the AAP would reach out to the people over the issue. He asserted that those who want Mohalla Clinics should vote for AAP and those who want these clinics to shut down should vote for the BJP. PTI VIT NSD NSD