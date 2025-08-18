BJP threatens agitation from next week over delay in WBJEE results

Kolkata, Aug 18 (PTI) Voicing concern over the delay in the publication of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) results, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday threatened to launch statewide street protests from next week if the issue remains unresolved.

Adhikari said that months have passed since the WBJEE exams were held and admissions to certain streams in different colleges are already getting affected.

"If there is no headway on the state government's front to resolve the impasse, which is giving a bad name to the state, and forcing our students to go outside, we will launch a fierce movement on streets across Bengal from next Monday," Adhikari told reporters at the BJP office here.

"I have never seen such a government. Lakhs of students are suffering, staring at an uncertain future. Their admissions are delayed at well-known higher educational institutions. The CM is responsible for the situation," he added.

The WBJEE results have been delayed due to a court case.

The Calcutta High Court has directed the WBJEE Board to publish a fresh merit list within 15 days, ensuring 7 per cent reservation for 66 OBC classes recognised before 2010 by the West Bengal Backward Classes Department.

RSS students' wing ABVP earlier in the day held protests outside state education headquarters over the delay in announcing the results. PTI SUS MNB