BJP threatens protest over disappearance of industrialist's son in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Jan 23 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president Aditya Sahu on Friday said the party would take to the streets if the police fail to rescue the industrialist's son, who was allegedly kidnapped from Jamshedpur 10 days back.

Accompanied by former CMs Raghubar Das and Arjun Munda and local MP Bidyut Baran Mahato, Sahu visited the residence of industrialist Devang Gandhi, whose 24-year-old son Kairav was allegedly abducted on January 13.

Addressing a press conference after the visit, Sahu said he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 28 to demand a CBI probe into Kairav's alleged abduction.

"We used to hear about illegal mining, coal and iron ore smuggling. Now, the law and order situation has deteriorated so badly that kidnapping has become rampant," he said.

Referring to the kidnapping of two children in Ranchi, Sahu claimed the law and order machinery has completely collapsed in the state.

"No one in Jharkhand is safe today. Incidents of kidnapping are taking place almost every day," he alleged.

Expressing concern over Kairav's disappearance, he said even after 10 days, the police are yet to provide any concrete information on his whereabouts.

"Criminals are no longer afraid of the police and are ruling the roost," he alleged, stating that the BJP would not remain silent until Kairav is rescued.

Sahu said BJP leaders in Jamshedpur would meet the SSP on Saturday, while the state leadership would raise the issue with the DGP on January 27.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police (CCR) Manoj Kumar Thakur said the investigation was progressing in the right direction but declined to share details.

"It would not be appropriate to comment further until the victim is safely recovered and the accused are arrested, as it involves a human life," he added. PTI BS SOM