BJP ties up with Cong, AIMIM in 2 local bodies; CM, Sena oppose move, Cong suspends 12 councillors

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) In a surprising move, the BJP forged a post-poll alliance with Congress and AIMIM in Maharashtra's two municipal councils, drawing the ire of the state leadership of the ruling as well as opposition parties, with the grand old party suspending 12 newly-elected councillors in one of these local bodies.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said such arrangements were not approved by the party leadership and violated discipline, while BJP's state ally Shiv Sena called it a betrayal of "coalition dharma".

Following the local polls held on December 20, the BJP joined hands with the Congress, its arch-rival, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' to form the Ambernath Municipal Council leadership, sidelining ally Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.

The BJP also struck a similar alliance with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and other parties in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district.

Left red-faced, the Congress on Wednesday suspended 12 newly-elected councillors in Ambernath Municipal Council along with its block president for alliance with the BJP.

Shiv Sena (UBT) also slammed the BJP, saying it reflects the ruling party's double standards and shows it can do anything to grab power.

In Ambernath, the BJP forged a post-poll understanding with the Congress and NCP, securing a majority of 31 seats, even though the Shiv Sena is the single largest party with 27 members.

In the polls to the 60-member council, Shiv Sena won 27 seats, falling just four short of a majority. The BJP secured 14 seats, Congress 12, NCP 4, while 2 independents were also elected.

With the support of one independent, the three-party coalition's strength has risen to 32 councillors, crossing the majority mark of 30.

BJP councillor Tejashree Karanjule Patil was elected the council president, defeating Sena’s Manisha Walekar, and took the oath on Wednesday.

However, the decision taken at the local level did not go down well with the state leadership of any of the parties involved.

The Congress suspended 12 newly-elected councillors in Ambernath along with its block president Pradip Patil, saying the decision to align with the BJP in the local body was taken without informing the party's state leadership.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, "There is no formal alliance between Congress and BJP, but the front was formed without permission." Talking to a news channel, CM Fadnavis said such alliances would not be acceptable under any circumstances and action would be taken against the local leaders.

"I am making it very clear that any alliance with the Congress or AIMIM will not be accepted. If any local leader has taken such a decision on their own, it is wrong in terms of discipline and action will be taken," he said, adding that instructions had already been issued to scrap such alliances.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, "What happened in Akot and Ambernath shows frivolous behaviour of the BJP. The party can forge an alliance with anyone to grab power." BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena are partners in the ruling Mahayuti.

The Shiv Sena termed the alliance "unethical and opportunistic".

Sena MLA Dr Balaji Kinikar called it a betrayal of "coalition dharma" and contrary to the BJP's national slogan of a "Congress-mukt Bharat".

BJP councillor Abhijit Karanjule Patil, appointed the group leader, told the media that the alliance was formed to free Ambernath from "corruption and intimidation".

Eknath Shinde's son and Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said, "It is inappropriate to join hands with political parties against whom we contest elections. If some people are doing it only to grab power, then seniors should look into it." "It is selfish to join hands with people against whom Eknath Shinde rebelled. Some people should understand that power is not everything," he told reporters.

In Akot, the BJP formed the 'Akot Vikas Manch' with the AIMIM, besides support from the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT), Shiv Sena, NCP, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Bachchu Kadu's Prahar Janshakti Party.

The BJP won 11 seats in the 35-member council, with 2 seats pending election, and the AIMIM secured 2 seats. With the support of other parties, the alliance's strength stands at 25.

BJP's Akola MP Anup Dhotre claimed four AIMIM council members left their party and joined hands with the saffron outfit.

AIMIM leader and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel said, "Our political stance is against the BJP. I have asked the party in-charge in Akot to brief me immediately." Owaisi has made it clear that his party will not have a truck with the BJP, he said.

Akola BJP MLA Randhir Savarkar claimed that out of the five AIMIM council members in Akot, four "rejected the party's hardline and communal stance" and chose to join the Akot Vikas Manch.

BJP's Maya Dhule was elected mayor, defeating AIMIM's Firozabi Sikandar Rana. BJP's Ravi Thakur was appointed group leader.

The Congress, with six seats, and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, with two, remained in the Opposition.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir slammed the BJP over the tie-ups, saying it reflects the ruling party's double standards and shows it can do anything to grab power.