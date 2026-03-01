BJP-TMC clash in south Kolkata over wall graffiti

Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) Supporters of the ruling TMC and opposition BJP clashed in south Kolkata's Netaji Nagar area on Sunday over drawing graffiti on a wall for the upcoming assembly elections.

A BJP leader alleged that when they were drawing graffiti on a wall, TMC members attacked them.

"Some of our members were injured in the attack," he claimed.

TMC rejected the allegations.

When the BJP supporters went to the nearby Netaji Nagar police station to file a complaint, TMC supporters also reached the spot, leading to a face-off.

Both the TMC and the BJP accused each other of pelting stones.

A police officer said, "We intervened immediately and dispersed the crowd to prevent further trouble." Both sides have lodged complaints, and an inquiry is underway, he said.

No arrests have been made, and a large contingent of police was posted in the area to maintain peace, he added. PTI SUS SOM