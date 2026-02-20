BJP, TMC spar over NIA probe into Beldanga violence

Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) The BJP's West Bengal unit on Friday accused the state's TMC government of opposing and hindering a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the rioting at Beldanga last month, while the ruling party dismissed the charge and alleged that central agencies often make such claims despite receiving cooperation.

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharjee claimed the resistance faced by the CBI and the ED in other cases, including those related to murders and rape, would also be faced by the NIA.

"Here, there is no government at all," he alleged.

In a post on X, the state BJP claimed the government was opposing the NIA investigation into the violence in Beldanga and had reportedly refused to transfer case-related documents to the central agency.

The opposition party further alleged that districts such as Malda and Murshidabad are sensitive border areas and accused the ruling dispensation of pursuing policies that could affect internal security.

Responding to the allegations, TMC spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar claimed central agencies frequently level such allegations despite being provided all necessary details.

"Everyone knows the success of these agencies," he mocked.

The violence in Beldanga in Murshidabad district was triggered on January 16 after the death of a local migrant worker in neighbouring Jharkhand, which sparked protests and unrest, including the blocking of National Highway-12 and railway tracks and incidents of vandalism and clashes with police.

The National Investigation Agency took over the investigation from the state police following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs and filed a case.

Protesters on On January 16 blocked National Highway 12 for around six hours over the alleged death of a Beldanga-resident migrant worker in Jharkhand.

On January 17 morning, too, road and rail blockades took place over the alleged heckling of a Murshidabad-resident migrant worker in Bihar. PTI BSM NN