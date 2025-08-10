BJP-TMC workers scuffle during Sukanta's visit to Dumdum station in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 10 (PTI) A scuffle broke out between TMC and BJP workers when Union minister Sukanta Majumdar visited the Dumdum railway station on the northern suburbs of Kolkata on Saturday.

Majumdar, the former state BJP president, was leaving the station complex after attending an official programme when over a hundred TMC members gathered and started shouting 'go back'.

As BJP supporters countered with 'Jai Shri Ram' and slogans demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation, a war of words broke out, soon escalating into a scuffle.

Police and RPF personnel present at the spot brought the situation under control.

Majumdar, the MOS for Education and DoNER, said, "This was a central government programme and the frustrated TMC activists, who are slowly losing the ground under their feet, tried to intimidate BJP supporters. The terror tactics of TMC will not be allowed any more." TMC member Shankha Banerjee claimed, "We were protesting the anti-Bengali attitude of the BJP, and the silence of leaders like Majumdar. As we shouted slogans when Majumdar was leaving, he suddenly came back and asked the RPF to beat us up. On the face of the collective protest by the people, the BJP leaders backed out." PTI SUS SOM