BJP TN chief Annamalai, DMK's Dayanidhi Maran and Raja file nominations

Chennai, Mar 27 (PTI) Sitting DMK MPs Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and state BJP chief K Annamalai on Wednesday filed their nominations for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

On the last day of filing nominations, Raja and AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran filed their nominations from Nilgiris and Theni, respectively. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA.

Maran, who is seeking a successive term from the Chennai Central constituency, declared movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 7.81 crore.

Annamalai is contesting from Coimbatore and he was accompanied by BJP Mahila Morcha chief and MLA Vanathi Sreenivasan among others, when he filed his nomination.

In his election affidavit, senior DMK leader Maran submitted that he has Rs 7,81,05,240 of movable assets which include bank deposits and equity shares with private firms.

The value of his immovable assets, which had been inherited, stood at Rs 59,000. He said both him and his wife owe no dues to government banks and had nil liabilities.

Pending cases against him included one filed by the CBI for allegedly using "telephone facilities above the entitlement" and having caused loss of Rs 1.79 crore to BSNL and MTNL.

He declared he has not been convicted for any criminal offence. PTI SA SA KH